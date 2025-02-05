Keonjhar: The Fast Track Court (FTC) here Tuesday sentenced Madan Juang, 42, of Guptaganga village under Banshpal block to 20 years in jail and imposed a penalty of Rs 2,000 on him after convicting him of raping a 15-year-old girl in 2021. Madan’s wife Gelai Juang, 30, was also sentenced to seven years of imprisonment and fined Rs 2,000 for helping Madan in committing the crime. FTC Judge Bijay Kumar Mishra also handed down an additional six months imprisonment if the convict defaults in payment of the fine. Similarly, Madan’s wife Gelai will have to serve an additional two months of imprisonment in case of default in penalty. It was during 2021 Raja festival when Madan and his wife Gelai had taken the girl, one of their relatives, to his village for a visit.

However, Madan had outraged the modesty of the girl at Basantapur before taking her to Guptaganga. Since Madan and Gelai were issueless, the latter assisted the former in the heinous act to beget a child. Madan promised to marry her and take her home. Later, the victim’s father took her back to Guptaganga. A few days later, the accused couple went to the victim’s house and tried to take her to their native place. However, the victim informed her parents about the sexual assault by Madan.

Later, the victim lodged a complaint with Sadar police which registered a case and arrested the couple under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The judge pronounced the order after examining the statements of 22 witnesses and the police investigation report. The judge found the two persons guilty and handed down the punishment. He also recommended the District Legal Services Authority to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim, said Special Public Prosecutor Gyanendranath Jena.