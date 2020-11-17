Harbhanga: A youth is lapping up appreciation from various quarters for going out of his way to drop a distressed man and his wife who were walking down the road carrying the body of their child. The incident was reported from Harbhanga block in Boudh district Tuesday.

A resident of Mushadha village under Tileshwar panchayat of Harbhanga block, Seshadeb Pradhan had admitted his seven-year-old son Rajendra to Purunacuttack community health centre (CHC) a few days ago. Rajendra had been suffering from a stomach-related disease.

However, Rajendra succumbed while undergoing treatment Tuesday. They allegedly did not get a hearse facility there. Nor did they have enough money to hire a vehicle. Finding no other way, they took their son’s body and started for their village.

As luck would have it, just then Pradeep Kumar Chhatriya, a resident of Purunacuttack was going somewhere in his car. He spotted the parents, walking to their village while weeping. He stopped the car and asked the couple about their distress. After learning about their situation, he offered them a lift in his car and dropped them at their house.

Pradeep’s kind gesture has set an example for others, a local man said. Meanwhile, several influential persons from this area have been calling and congratulating him for his noble deed.

PNN