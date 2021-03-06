Bhubaneswar: A man was hacked to death at CRPF Square here in the capital city Saturday in broad daylight. Another person was seriously injured in the attack.

The identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be ascertained.

According to a source, two unidentified miscreants attacked the two persons with sharp weapons at busy CRPF square while passersby chose to be mute spectators. When some passersby came to their rescue, one of the victims had already died on the spot while the other was seriously injured.

Showing courage, the passersby overpowered the miscreants and informed the police. The miscreants were later handed over to the cops. The police rescued the injured person and rushed him to Capital Hospital.

A detailed investigation is underway.

Since it is a developing story, more details are awaited.