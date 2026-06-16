Bantala: A man allegedly hacked his elder brother to death following a family dispute in Angul district, police said Monday. The incident occurred in Pokunda village under the Purunakote police limits Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Titun Seth, while the accused, his younger brother Bipin Seth, has been detained. According to police, an argument broke out between the brothers over a family matter at their residence. The dispute reportedly escalated, following which Bipin allegedly attacked Titun with an axe, inflicting a fatal injury to his neck.

Titun died at the scene due to excessive bleeding. After being alerted by villagers, police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital in Angul for a post-mortem. Police seized the axe allegedly used in the crime and launched an investigation.

A scientific team visited the scene and collected evidence. Further investigation is underway, police said.