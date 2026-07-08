Baliapal: Police Tuesday arrested a man accused of assaulting and threatening a woman revenue inspector while she was on official duty in Baleshwar district earlier this year.

According to police, the incident occurred February 12 when Sarojini Tudu, the revenue inspector of Srirampur panchayat under Baliapal block, was visiting Palapada village on official duty.

The accused, identified as Abhaya Das of Palapada village, allegedly stopped her vehicle, threatened the officer and subjected her to mental and physical harassment without provocation.

Following the incident, Tudu lodged a written complaint at Baliapal police station.

Police said Das was arrested Tuesday after he arrived at Singla police station in connection with another case. Acting on the information, Baliapal police took him into custody and produced him before a local court.