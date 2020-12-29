Sundargarh: Tension prevailed in Sabadega village under Talsara police limits in Sundergarh district Tuesday after police exhumed the dead body of a woman after three days of her murder and arrested her husband in connection with the case.

The identification of the victim is yet to be ascertained, while the accused has been identified as Khairu Nayak.

The murder which had taken place last Saturday came to light Tuesday morning after some neighbours of Khairu came across a foul smell which was coming out of a pit located on the backyard of his home and called up rthe police. Police recovered her decomposed body after reaching the spot and carried out an excavation later.

Sources said, the deceased was working as a maid in the society. However, she had been missing since last Saturday. Suspecting this, the locals questioned Khairu on his wife’s whereabouts. However, he answered that he had no information regarding his wife.

It was when the locals came across the unusual stench arising from Khairu’s backyard that the matter came to light.

On being informed by villagers, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Khairu was detained by the cops for questioning.

Though the reason behind the extreme step by the accused was yet to be ascertained, locals suspect an extramarital affair behind the murder.

