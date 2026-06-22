Bhubaneswar: A man was arrested by Capital police for allegedly securing a job in the Home Department using fake educational certificates, officials said Sunday.

The accused was identified as Shiba Prasad Rath (33) of Hadagadia Sahi in Puri. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Home Department Deputy Secretary Pradeep Kumar Behera.

Police said Rath had been provisionally selected for the post of junior executive assistant in the department following recommendations from the Odisha Staff Selection Commission.

During document verification, Rath submitted academic certificates purportedly issued by Monad University.

However, verification with police in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, and university authorities revealed that he had never studied there and that the certificates were forged, police said.

Rath was later arrested from the Nagpur RI Circle under Gop tehsil in Puri.

During questioning, he allegedly confessed to the offence.

He was booked under Sections 318(4), 336(2), 338 and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and was produced before a court. Further investigation is underway, police said.