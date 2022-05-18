Mumbai: Actor R Madhavan looked every inch handsome as he wore a classic black suit by renowned celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra for his appearance at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Madhavan is attending the event as his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

For the red carpet, Madhavan chose a tux with sequins at the collar paired with a classic crisp white shirt and bow tie. He completed his look with sunglasses.

Madhavan shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it: “Only @manishmalhotra05 Can make an already special and memorable day even more special. Thank you for making me feel so good about myself. My confidence soared because of you guys. Thank you @manishmalhotraworld. Styled by – @priyanjalirajlaxmisingh.”

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biographical drama based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, an aerospace engineer who worked for the Indian Space Research Organisation.

It will have its world premiere at the Palais des Festivals of the market screening on May 19.