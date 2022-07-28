Sambalpur: A court in Sambalpur district sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment Thursday for raping a 16-year-old girl two years ago.

The POCSO fast-track court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the 21-year-old man, public prosecutor Abhinna Patnaik said.

The court directed the State Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 5 lakh to the girl as compensation.

Special Public Prosecutor Basanta Mishra said the convict had raped the teenager several times on the pretext of marrying her. The matter came to light after the girl’s mother lodged a complaint on May 10, 2020.

