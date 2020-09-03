Bhubaneswar: A man tried to die by suicide after he allegedly jumped into the Daya River from a bridge near Nuagaon on the outskirts of the state capital, Thursday.

The man has been identified as Madhusudan Khuntia of Kapileswar area in this city. The identification of the man was ascertained from his driving license which the police found in his two-wheeler. Police have seized the vehicle.

Sources said that an auto-rickshaw driver saw the person parking the scooter on the side of the bridge before jumping into the water. According to him, the incident took place at around 2.30pm. He said the man parked his scooter coolly, on the side of the bridge, placed his helmet and mobile phone on the seat of the scooter and then jumped into the river.

On being informed, Fire personnel rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. Till last reports came in, the missing person was yet to be traced.

PNN