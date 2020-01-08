Phulbani: An elderly man died after he fell into a deep drain as he was pushed by another person of approximately the same age. The incident took place at Kabarkhana Sahi here Sunday afternoon. Apparently, the two were engaged in a scuffle while trying to resolve a fight between their grandchildren.

The deceased has been identified as Ladubaba Maharana, 55. The police have arrested Kalia Sahu on charges of murder.

When contacted, Town Police station inspector-in-charge (IIC) Naresh Kumar Sahu said an investigation into the incident has begun after registering a case (No.3/20). “After post-mortem, the body has been handed over to the relatives,” informed Sahu.

According to sources, Ladubaba’s eight-year-old grandson and Kalia’s grandson were playing together when a quarrel broke out between them and Kalia’s grandson inflicted a bite injury on the other child’s hand.

After coming to know about the incident, Ladubaba’s son Sibaram confronted Kalia and there was a heated argument between the two. Kalia and his relatives dragged Sibarama to some distance and beat him up too.

When Ladubaba came to know about his son being thrashed, he rushed to his rescue. However, he was also manhandled along with Kalia and pushed into a drain.

Neighbours and family members rescued Ladubaba and rushed him to Phulbani Government Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. On being informed, police reached the hospital and seized the body.