Rajnagar: A man was beaten to death with iron bars when he tried to save his niece from being kidnapped by miscreants at Chandrasekhar village under Rajnagar police limits of Kendrapara district, Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Bichitrananda Biswal of the village. Police started an investigation and picked up four persons for interrogation.

According to the complaint by Debendra Kumar Biswal, the brother of the kidnapped girl, the miscreants arrived on four bikes at around 9:30pm Monday and kidnapped his sister who was then standing outside.

The girl’s aunt raised an alarm following which their uncle Bichitrananda came out of the house and chased the kidnappers on a bike. He intercepted them outside a house in Junupangara village.

Enraged, the prime accused, identified as Srikant Jena alias Lipu, scuffled with Bichitrananda. Later, Debendra reached the spot with one of his friends where he found Srikant and some of his friends assaulting his uncle.

Later, Srikant hit his uncle on the head with an iron bar following which the latter collapsed on the spot.

Family members rushed him to Rajnagar CHC where doctors pronounced him dead. He had suffered hemorrhage due to excessive bleeding.

