Balasore: A man allegedly stabbed his brother to death at Nuapur village under Khantapada police limits in this district Monday. Long-standing family dispute is said to be the reason behind the murder.

The deceased has been identified as Ratikanta Mallick and the accused who has been arrested as Shasikanta Mallick.

A source said Shasikanta and Ratikanta used to have frequent quarrels over family issues. They entered into an argument Monday morning. Soon it became ugly as Shasikanta took out a knife and stabbed his brother multiple times.

Neighbours rescued a critically injured Ratikanta and rushed him to the Gopalpur hospital. However, the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

On being informed, police reached the village and arrested the accused. They also seized the crime weapon and handed over the body to the family members after post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway.

