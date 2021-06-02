Shamli: In a bizarre incident, a man, in a fit of rage, hacked his wife to death and injured his son after he was not being served salad with the dinner. The accused has since been absconding.

The incident took place in Gogawan Jalalpur area here on Monday night.

The police spokesman said that Murli had demanded salad along with the dinner but his wife was busy with other work and did not serve him the salad with the food that led to an altercation between them and an angry Murli, attacked her with a hoe.

Their son tried to stop him and he was also injured by his father.

The accused then fled the spot after the incident.

The neighbours heard the screams and rushed to the house where the woman was found lying in a pool of blood.

They took the wife and her son to the hospital for treatment, where the woman was declared dead. The son’s condition remains critical.