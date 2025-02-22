A wedding day turned into a real-life drama in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh when shocking events unfolded following the marriage. This incident would go down as one of the notorious cases if there was a special category for ‘wedding gone wrong’.

In Bhopal, the bride made a dramatic exit, eloping with her beau in the middle of her reception while the groom and his family were left red-faced, immediately lodging a complaint with the police.

The drama unfolded in TT Nagar, where Ashish, a Bhopal native, had just tied the knot with Roshni Solanki from Ganjbasoda in Vidisha district. The couple had already had their wedding ceremony Tuesday, and the reception was set for Wednesday. However, things took a turn for the worse when the bride disappeared without a trace.

According to reports, Ashish and Roshni had visited a beauty parlour before heading to the reception hall. Upon arriving at the venue, Ashish got out of the car, but as he stood on one side, Roshni and his sister stepped out from the other side. It was then that a car screeched to a halt beside them, and a young man leapt out, shoving Ashish’s sister aside. He whisked Roshni away, bundling her into his car and speeding off.

Initially, it looked like a case of kidnapping, but after some investigation, it became clear that Roshni had run off with her long-time lover, Ankit, with whom she had been secretly involved for five years. Despite her family knowing about the affair, tensions had been rising, leading to the couple’s eventual dispute.

The plot thickened when Ashish’s complaint revealed that the groom’s car had been sabotaged earlier in the day, leaving Ashish to return with Roshni on a wedding bus.

An investigation is ongoing, but this wedding day will certainly go down in the books as one to remember—for all the wrong reasons.

PNN