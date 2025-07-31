Phulbani: The body of a Class V girl in Pionda area of Phulbani town in Kandhamal district was found hanging at her residence, raising suspicion of murder, allegedly by her paternal aunt’s son, who was staying with the family.

Given the sensitive nature of the incident, Town police have launched a detailed investigation covering all possible angles.

A scientific team visited the scene Wednesday, to collect evidence and examine the circumstances.

The accused has been sent to the Juvenile Justice Court, said the police.

Preliminary findings suggest that the girl did not die by suicide but was murdered.

The victim was reportedly found hanging with a towel inside the house, but the surrounding situation indicates possible foul play.

Police said the truth behind the incident will be unravelled only after receiving the post-mortem report.

According to reports, the girl was found hanging, with a towel tied around her neck, by her elder sister Tuesday evening when she returned from tuition.

The family members rushed her to the Kandhamal district headquarters hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Town police seized the body and registered a case. Based on the victim’s father’s statement, police are interrogating the complainant’s nephew, a minor boy, who was staying with the family.

The complainant told reporters, “I have two daughters. After my sister’s husband passed away, I brought her and her son to stay with us.

However, my nephew has been behaving disrespectfully. The police will reveal more details after the investigation.”

PNN