Videos of humans and animals interacting with each other are always a big hit on social media.

A similar clip featuring a crocodile has gone viral on Instagram.

The video might shock you. Take a look:

The video was shared on Instagram by @gatorland_orlando.

In the video, a man named Mike can be seen scratching Sultan, a resident at Gatorland in Orlando. Sultan is a gigantic Nile crocodile.

The caption of the video reads: “Mike & Sultan the Gigantic Nile Crocodile!”

The video features Mike scratching Sultan who seems to be extracting immense pleasure out of it.

Since being shared, the video has so far received 1.2 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing and the comments section of the post is filled with thousands of reactions.

While some were scared, most couldn’t stop gushing over the adorableness of the clip.

One user said, “It looks like Sultan is enjoying a nice chin scratching like a cat does.”

Another wrote, “Yes human, that’s the spot. Do I get a snack after this?”

Someone added, “The croc is saying keep on scratching til i say your done.”

Another social media user commented: “This is so awesome.”

“This is wild,” expressed a third.

“Nope,” said another.

“Aww, he’s getting a chin rub,” said another user.