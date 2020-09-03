Bhubaneswar: A man has sold off his baby son for just Rs 500. Shocking, but this incident has happened. It happened in the state capital a few months back and has come to light only recently.

The accused did not want to have a baby and asked his wife to undergo abortion. However, the wife went ahead with her pregnancy and gave birth to a baby boy. Since the husband did not want a baby at that particular juncture, he decided to sell the baby for Rs 50,000.

The matter has only recently come to light after the distraught mother knocked on the doors of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). She had approached the police initially, but did not get any help from them.

As per the complaint, the woman, a resident of Ranpur area in Nayagarh district fell in love with Tapan Palai of Nayagarh town. In 2018, they eloped to Bangalore and got married there at a temple.

Last year the couple returned to Odisha. However, Tapan asked his wife to stay with her parents and went back to his native village. He used to frequently drop into his in-laws place to meet his wife.

In the meantime, his wife conceived. When Tapan came to know about this development, he gave her some medicines to terminate the pregnancy. But it did not work.

The two meanwhile moved to a rented house in Salia Sahi. The woman delivered a baby boy at a nursing home in Jayadeb Vihar area, March 26.

Few days later, the woman did not find her son even after searching for him everywhere. When she confronted Tapan she came to know that her son had been sold off. Tapan told her that he had sold their son for Rs 50, 000 to settle the nursing home dues. He even warned her against disclosing the matter to anyone, not even to his parents. He threatened he would kill her if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

Then he simply disappeared. The woman tried to contact her husband a number of times over phone, but failed to talk to him. Tapan also did not call back in spite of the numerous messages.

The woman then lodged an FIR with the Nayapalli police station about her missing son as well as husband. But that did not yield any result. She even met the DCP, but to no avail.

Eventually, the woman knocked on the doors of the NHRC. She sought action against the IIC of Nayapalli police station who did not register her case. She also in her complaint has demanded a compensation of Rs 7,00,000 from Tapan and his family.

