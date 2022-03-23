Kendrapara: A court here Wednesday sentenced a 45-year-old man to five years of imprisonment for raping a visually-impaired woman on the pretext of a false promise of marriage in Kendrapara district.

Additional district and sessions judge Tribikram Keshari Chinhara also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict.

The 23-year-old woman had lodged an FIR at the Nikirai police station June 26, 2015, alleging that the man had a physical relationship with her after promising to marry her.

When the woman started pressurising him to tie the knot, the man told her that he was already married and warned her not to reveal anything to her family.

After noticing physical changes in the woman, her family members took her to a hospital, where it was confirmed that she was six months pregnant, according to the prosecution.

The accused was subsequently arrested and the woman delivered a baby boy in 2016, prosecution counsel Sanjay Jena said.

PTI