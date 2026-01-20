Angul: Angul District and Sessions Court Monday sentenced Chaturbhuj Majhi to life imprisonment after convicting him in a murder case.

The incident took place November 4, 2024, at Changudia village under the jurisdiction of Chhendipada PS in Angul district.

The accused brutally murdered his relative, Chikun Majhi, following a family dispute.

After receiving information about the crime, local police promptly reached the spot, arrested the accused, and produced him before the court.

Also Read: Life term for accused in Subhasmita murder case

The conviction was based on strong evidence gathered during the investigation and the testimonies of witnesses.

Sources at the Odisha Police Headquarters stated that since the implementation of the new criminal laws, investigations and trials have been expedited, resulting in a higher conviction rate across the state.