Anandapur/Ghasipura(Keonjhar): A youth sustained critical injuries after he was shot at with an arrow by his uncle over suspected witchcraft and sorcery at Bandhasimulia village under Ghasipura police limits in Keonjhar district, Monday.

The injured nephew was identified as Ratnakar Bindhani and the accused as Rabi Bindhani of the village. The incident occurred when Ratnakar was busy in some discussion with some villagers. Suddenly, his uncle Rabi shot an arrow at him.

Ratnakar has been admitted to the Anandapur hospital for treatment. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and arrested Rabi for the offence. A case was registered in this connection and further investigation was on.

PNN