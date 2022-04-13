Ghaziabad: A man and his two sons were allegedly shot by their neighbours after the victim’s pet dog barked at one of the perpetrators, an official said on Wednesday.

The injured were identified as Sushil Kumar (40) and his two sons Aman (17) and Tarun (15).

According to the official, the incident took place near the railway crossing at Manan Dham under the jurisdiction of Madhuvan Bapudham police station in Ghaziabad on Monday night.

The police official said the victim’s family was sleeping near the railway crossing on the day of the incident. “They already had an altercation on some issue with the accused persons and on Monday their dog barked at them which angered the assailants and they fired shots at the victim’s family,” the official said.

The injured were rushed to the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital where they are still undergoing treatment.

The official said of the three accused people, two were identified after the incident and an FIR was registered in the case. “The prime accused has been arrested while the other two are absconding,” he said.

Further probe is underway, the official added.