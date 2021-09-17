Phulbani: A small-time trader was shot dead at Rebingia area of Odisha’s Kandhamal district, police said Friday.

The incident took place Thursday night and the deceased has been identified as Nabaghana Sahoo of Bazar Sahi in Rebingia village, about 90 km from here, under Baliguda police station limits.

Police said the accused identified as Bhimasen Behera allegedly entered Sahoo’s house at around 8 pm Thursday night and opened fire on him from a country-made gun. Sahoo sustained bullet injuries at chest and belly and collapsed on the spot.

He was rushed to Barakhama hospital by family members, where the doctor declared him dead.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was a fall out of past rivalry and the accused opened fire under inebriated state. Both were neighbours.

Baliguda Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Monoj Pujahari said police has arrested Bhimasen Behera of Rebingia village on the charge of murder.

The accused has confessed to his crime during interrogation, Baba Sankar Saraf, Inspector-in-Charge of Balliguda police station told reporters.

PTI