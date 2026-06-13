Dhenkanal: A law student and his father allegedly attempted self-immolation outside the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Dhenkanal Friday, accusing the police of harassment in connection with a property dispute case.

Saroj Rout, 26, and his father, Padmanabh Rout, natives of Ranipal village under Bhapur outpost in Dhenkanal Sadar police limits, doused themselves with petrol outside the SP office at around 11:30am.

Police personnel on duty intervened and prevented the duo before any harm was caused. The two were later shifted to the district headquarters hospital for medical examination and counselling.

A case had been registered against Saroj, his father and his sister-in-law following a dispute over ancestral property with relatives. Saroj claimed he was being falsely implicated in the case and feared it could adversely affect his legal studies and future career.

He alleged despite repeatedly informing police that he was in Cuttack appearing for an examination on the day of the incident linked to the case, no action was taken to verify his claim.