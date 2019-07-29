Joda: A man was allegedly stabbed over issue of smoking at Hudsahi in Joda town of Keonjhar Saturday night. Prashat Das, a local resident, was near his relative’s grocery shop at 8 pm when an unknown youth came to the shop and asked for a matchbox to light a cigarette.

The shopkeeper Saibani Mahakud refused to have any matchbox. Later, the stranger wanted fire from the oven near the shop. Mahakud denied it. Angry over refusal, the youth allegedly abused her. Das and his cousin Kunia Mahakud placated the youth and managed to send him away.

After sometime, the youth returned to the shop and picked up a quarrel with Das. Soon they came into blows and the youth stabbed a knife in the stomach of Das. Das was immediately admitted to a private clinic. Police started an investigation into the matter following a complaint.

PNN