Bhanjanagar: A man strangulated his wife to death at Sorishabili village under Sorada police limits in Ganjam district late Wednesday night.

He has been detained.

The deceased has been identified as Rinki Swain and her husband as Dharindra Swain.

According to a source, the couple had often been quarreling over some family disputes for the last couple of months. They had entered into a verbal duel Wednesday night as well. They went on quarreling till late night. The scene turned uglier when Dharindra lost his cool and caught hold of Rinki’s neck and strangulated her to death.

Hearing her frantic cries for help, the neigbours rushed to Dharindra’s house but it was too late. They found Rinki’s motionless body lying on the ground. They immediately informed the police. A team from Sorada police station reached the spot, recovered the body for post mortem and detained Dharindra.

A detailed investigation is underway, it was learnt.

PNN