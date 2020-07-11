Bhubaneswar: An unidentified cybercriminal forced a 27-year-old female to talk to him by threatening to share her morphed obscene pictures on various social media platforms. The victim has lodged a complaint with the Khandagiri police in this regard.

According to sources, the woman, a resident of Khandagiri area, alleged that the culprit sent some obscene photos and messages to her WhatsApp account. The accused had morphed the images by pasting the lady’s face on vulgar photos. He asked the victim to have a conversation with him else he would post the morphed pictures on various social media platforms.

Police have started an investigation into the matter by registering a case (380/20) under various sections of IPC and IT Act in this regard. Similarly, some cybercriminals duped a person on the pretext of updating his expired Paytm account. The complainant from Bhimatangi area of the city has lodged a complaint at the Airfield Police Station here. More than ten cases of Paytm KYC fraud have been registered at various police stations in the city over the last two months.

According to his complaint, he received a call allegedly from the customer care centre of the Paytm, falsely claiming about the expiry of the Paytm account due to the nun-submission of KYC (Know Your Customer) documents.

Subsequently, the victim gave all the KYC-related details to the accused cybercriminals June 10. He also deposited Rs 5 in the account given by the fraudsters for opening a fresh UPI, Yono account. A few days later, he was shocked to find out withdrawal of Rs 6 lakh from his bank account shared with the cybercriminals.

Police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by the victim.