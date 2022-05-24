Jagatsinghpur: In a bizarre incident, a man was garlanded with footwear and tied in front of a moving truck as punishment for allegedly stealing a mobile phone in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur.

As per reports, the incident took place near the Bhutamundai overbridge along the Chandikhol-Paradip road in Jagatsinghpur district recently. A video of the incident went viral on various social media platforms.

While trying to steal a mobile phone from the truck, the man was caught by the truck driver and helpers. After this the man was tied to the truck which ran for some time as ‘punishment’.

Taking suo moto cognisance of the matter, Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) said on Tuesday the incident appears to be a serious violation of human rights.

It has issued notice to the Jagatsinghpur SP asking the latter to investigate the incident and submit a report within 15 days. The Commission has scheduled the matter for hearing June 17.

