Jharsuguda: A man wanted in seven criminal cases was injured in an alleged gunfight with the police in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district, officials said Monday.

Ankit Ghosh, son of alleged gangster Kamlesh Ghosh alias Sonu Ghosh, sustained a bullet injury to his right leg during the gunfight near OPM Ghat in the Brajrajnagar police station area late Sunday night, they said.

Acting on intelligence that a group of criminals had assembled near OPM Ghat to commit a crime, a special police team rushed to the spot, SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra told PTI.

As the police team approached, the accused opened fire. In self-defence, the police retaliated, during which Ankit sustained a bullet injury. One of his associates managed to escape under the cover of darkness, he said.

Ankit was admitted to the Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable, he added.

The SP said Ankit is wanted in at least seven cases, including murder and dacoity, registered at Brajrajnagar, Orient and Belpahar police stations.

Efforts are on to trace and arrest the absconding associate, he said.

District police have intensified their drive against organised crime and are taking stringent legal action against criminals, he said.

Police said Ankit’s father Kamlesh Ghosh is a history-sheeter in the Brajrajnagar area with more than 50 criminal cases, including murder, extortion, bombing and illegal arms trafficking, registered against him.

Kamlesh was the prime accused in the 2019 murder of another criminal, Amit Dhal. He was later arrested in Kolkata and lodged in Chaudwar Jail. Several serious charges, including provisions of the National Security Act (NSA), were invoked against him, they said.