Paralakhemundi: A court in Gajapati district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife and carrying her severed head in a bag in a case that had shocked the state in 2023.

District and Sessions Judge Jagadish Prasad Mohanty Monday convicted Chandrasekhar Kaju alias Muna, 39, of Sara village under Kashinagar police limits, and also imposed fines totalling 20,000 rupees.

According to the prosecution, Chandrasekhar frequently suspected his wife Urmila’s character, leading to frequent quarrels between them. During an argument May 25, 2023, he allegedly slit her throat, killing her on the spot. He later carried her severed head in a bag to his in-laws’ house in the village.

Police said the accused gave the bag containing the severed head to his sister-in-law after failing to find his father-in-law, prompting her to raise an alarm. Villagers later detained the accused and handed him over to the police. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, police registered a murder case and after investigation arrested Chandrasekhar. Based on information provided by Chandrasekhar, police seized the blood-stained axe from the place where he had hidden it.

The judge delivered the verdict on the basis of statements from 20 witnesses and strong evidence presented before the court. The prosecution was conducted by the in-charge cadre Public Prosecutor Rajesh Mishra.