Nilagiri: A 43-year-old driver was allegedly murdered by his friend over a suspected extramarital affair with the latter’s wife, and his decomposed body was exhumed from farmland 22 days later in Balasore district, police said Monday. The victim, Birendra Behera of Jamuna village under Barhampur police station limits in Nilagiri block, was a close friend of Birendra Madhei of Gabapal village.

Police said the two frequently visited each other’s homes. Investigators suspect the killing was triggered by Madhei’s belief that Behera was involved in an illicit relationship with his wife. About two months earlier, Madhei allegedly tied Behera up and assaulted him over the issue.

The matter was later settled through village mediation after Behera paid a Rs 50,000 penalty. Police said the hostility continued. Madhei allegedly lured Behera May 25 with a phone call arranged through another person, offering him a driving assignment in Kaptipada, Mayurbhanj district.

When Behera reached Jamuna Chhak, he was allegedly abducted by Madhei and an accomplice on a scooter. Behera was taken to Kuanrpal village under Udala police limits, where he was beaten to death, police said. The accused allegedly fled to Maharashtra. A missing complaint was filed May 31 by Behera’s wife, Sabitri, who named Madhei as a suspect.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested Madhei from Pune with Maharashtra Police’s assistance. During interrogation, Mad hei allegedly led investigators to a field near Badasing aria village, where the body was exhumed in the presence of a magistrate and forensic team. Police said both Madhei and his wife have been arrested, while further investigation is underway.