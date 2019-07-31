Korukonda: A couple sustained severe burn injuries after a leaking gas cylinder caught fire Wednesday morning at MV-42 village in Malkangiri district.

The injured have been identified as husband Pratap Mandal and wife Papiya.

According to locals, the incident occurred after Papiya attempted to light the stove while trying to prepare food. Fire engulfed her from the already leaking cylinder. Her husband Pratap, who came to her rescue, also suffered burn injuries. Both of them have been admitted to Malkangiri district headquarter hospital and are undergoing treatment.

PNN