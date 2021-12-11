New Delhi: A 35-year-old man with travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa has tested positive for Omicron, becoming the second patient of the new COVID-19 variant in Delhi, sources said Saturday.

He is admitted at the LNJP Hospital and only has weakness, they added.

He returned to India from Zimbabwe and had even travelled to South Africa, the sources said, adding that he is fully vaccinated. The man belongs to Andhra Pradesh and was admitted to the hospital on December 5.

The LNJP Hospital has been designated for treatment of patients infected with the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The hospital has 35 patients currently. Till Friday night, there were 31 patients admitted to the hospital while four patients were brought there on Saturday, according to sources.

Sunday, a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania became the first patient of Omicron in the national capital.

The patient, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight December 2.

He stayed in Johannesburg, South Africa, for a week. The person has mild symptoms.

