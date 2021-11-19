London: Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Belgium, informed City manager Pep Guardiola Friday. De Bruyne, who will miss City’s trip to Everton Sunday, returned a positive test during the international break after playing in both of Belgium’s World Cup qualifiers against Estonia and Wales.

Guardiola said, “Kevin De Bruyne is self-isolating for 10 days and will miss the matches against Everton and Paris Saint-Germain.”

Guardiola said he was told two days ago about the positive test.

“Forget about fitness and momentum, he’s positive, now he has to recover well — that’s more important than a person being positive,” Guardiola said.

“We found out two days ago, he’s here. Forget about fitness and momentum, he’s positive, now he has to recover. We have to be careful, people are dying from Covid. He’s vaccinated so hopefully he will be okay,’ Guardiola added.