Mumbai: Popular actress-presenter Mandira Bedi is very active on social media and often posts pictures of her daughter. Recently, a few trolls dropped a nasty comment on her photo targeting her daughter.

This did not go well with the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress. Infuriated, the actress slammed the troll. Her fans praised her for her words.

Mandira Bedi is very active on social media and frequently shares photos with her son Veer and adopted daughter Tara. Once again Mandira shared some pictures on her Instagram story with both her children.

However, she lost her cool after some users made nasty comments on the picture. A hater dropped a nasty comment on her photo, asking ‘from which slumdog centre’ did she adopt her daughter on which Mandira got angry and replied them in the same way.

One user asked, ‘Madam, from which slumdog center have you adopted your prop daughter?

Another user wrote, ‘The adopted street kid looks completely out of the space u greedy narcissists are scaring the slumdog for life”.

Wasting no time she wrote, People like this need to be given a special mention. Kudos@bollywoodforevaaa, you got my attention, you piece of shit.

While reply to the latter one she wrote, “More civilized citizen. He calls himself Rajesh Tripathi which definitely isn’t his name, because sickos like this are the biggest cowards too, who only know how to wag their tongues behind the shield of anonymity”.

Last year she adopted Tara. Earlier, Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal got married in 1999 and they welcomed son Veer in 2011.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

On the work front, Mandira Bedi has featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India’s Deadliest Roads.