Puri: As state’s first BJP government completed 100 days in office Thursday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the party’s election manifesto is a scripture for him and his administration has fulfilled the promises made to the people ahead of the simultaneous polls. A tribal leader from Keonjhar district and a four-time MLA, Majhi assumed office June 12 as the BJP dethroned the BJD after 24 years.

Addressing a huge gathering here, Majhi slammed the previous BJD government claiming that the people of the state rejected the regional party in the election for being ‘anti-people and arrogant’. “They (BJD) have also indulged in the heinous act of using Lord Jagannath’s name for petty political gains,” the Chief Minister said without elaborating. The last election has proved that the people do not tolerate a government that maintained distance from them and their problems, he said. “Our party was elected by the blessings and support of the people.

During the last 100 days, we have fulfilled many of the promises made by our top leaders. Our poll manifesto is a scripture for me,” Majhi said. The Chief Minister said that he has been listening to people’s problems by regularly holding grievance meetings, and many issues have been addressed. “Though these meetings are now being held in the Capital city here, the government has planned to hold such sessions in various regions of the state soon,” Majhi said. “We do not need a certificate from any private organisation to beat the drums of the government. It is the people who will give the certificate to the BJP government,” he said. On the achievements of his government during the last 100 days, Majhi said in the first Cabinet meeting, it was decided to reopen all four gates of Srimandir in Puri.

It was also decided to reopen the Ratna Bhandar (treasury) for structural inspection and inventorisation of the valuables. “These two promises were immediately fulfilled. The state government has also set up a Rs 500 crore corpus fund for Srimandir,” he said, adding that another Rs 200 crore corpus fund was created for upholding ‘Odia Asmita’. As promised in the election manifesto, the state government made provision of providing Rs 3,100 per quintal as the MSP of paddy. The government has made a budgetary allocation of Rs 5,000 crore for the purpose and farmers will get the amount over their paddy sale, he said. The state has also launched the CM-Kissan scheme for farmers, who will get financial assistance along with the PM-Samman Nidhi scheme. The CM said that his government has also launched Subhadra Yojana, the ‘biggest-ever’ women-centric scheme, under which each beneficiary will get Rs 50,000 over five years. “This is assistance and not a loan.

The beneficiaries need not return the money, but could utilise the amount in becoming self-sufficient,” he said. Accusing the previous BJD regime of depriving health benefits to the people of the state due to its ‘ego’, Majhi said his government was all set to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme so that people can avail free treatment at 27,000 hospitals in and outside the state.