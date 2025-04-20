Bhubaneswar: To mark World Liver Day, Manipal Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, organised a mega liver health screening camp and health talk session at the Maha Budha Society of India here Saturday. The initiative saw participation from over 250 attendees, reflecting strong community interest in preventive healthcare.

The event was graced by senior journalist and former Orissa bureau chief of The Times of India Rajaram Satapathy, and hospital director Saktimaya Mohapatra, alongside the hospital’s gastroenterology team — senior consultant Pratap Behera, consultant Gyana Ranjan Rout, and consultant GI & HPB Surgery Jyotirmay Jena. Satapathy applauded the hospital’s efforts, stating, “In an age of rising lifestyle ailments, awareness is the first step toward prevention.

Manipal Hospitals has brought expert care directly to the community, a commendable initiative.”

The camp, held from 10 am to 2 pm, included free liver function screenings and three expert-led sessions focused on liver health. Doctors emphasised the silent nature of liver diseases and the importance of early detection, particularly for high-risk individuals such as those with obesity, diabetes, alcohol consumption, or a family history of liver conditions. Mohapatra said, “This reflects our commitment to not just treating but also educating the community.

Liver diseases are silent killers, awareness is key.

