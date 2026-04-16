Imphal: Amid prevailing law and order concerns, the government of Manipur Thursday again extended the suspension of mobile internet and data services, including broadband, for another two days, until April 18, across five Imphal valley districts.​

Officials said the move was necessitated by concerns about the spread of disinformation and false rumours across various social media platforms.​

The suspension of mobile internet and data services was first imposed for three days, hours after a deadly bomb attack in Bishnupur district April 7. The attack, allegedly carried out by suspected Kuki militants, claimed the lives of two children and left their mother injured. ​

Since then, the restrictions have been extended in several phases, typically for 2 days at a time, across the same 5 Imphal Valley districts: Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur. The step is aimed at preventing any escalation of violence.​

According to a notification issued by Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) N. Ashok Kumar, the decision to extend the suspension was taken after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation in these districts.​

The notification stated that the state government considers it necessary to continue suspending mobile internet services, mobile data services, and VPN access, citing inadequate technical feasibility for effective control and regulatory mechanisms over mobile data usage. ​

Authorities also expressed concern about the potential misuse of social media platforms for spreading misinformation.​

“The spread of disinformation and false rumours, and the sending of bulk SMS messages, can facilitate the mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators. This may lead to loss of life and damage to public and private property through arson, vandalism, and other violent activities, for which the control mechanism is still poor,” the notification said.​

It further warned that any individual found in violation of the orders would be liable to legal action.​

In separate notifications, District Magistrates of the five Imphal valley districts announced a relaxation of curfew restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. ​

The curfew has been eased daily from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., allowing residents to carry out essential and urgent activities. However, in the Bishnupur district, the curfew relaxation period is 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.​

The orders clearly specify that no individual is permitted to carry arms of any kind during the relaxation period. This includes sticks, stones, unlicensed firearms, or any object that could potentially be used as an offensive weapon. ​

Shops and retail outlets have also been allowed to operate during the relaxation hours, as per the directives issued by the respective District Magistrates.​

Meanwhile, following the April 7 bomb attack in Bishnupur district, thousands of people, including a large number of women and members of various civil society organisations, have been holding daily protest rallies across the Imphal valley districts. Protesters have strongly condemned the attack and are demanding strict punishment for those responsible.​

The Manipur government has already handed over the investigation into the deadly incident to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).​