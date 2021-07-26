Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced Monday that weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, will be appointed as the Additional Superintendent of Police in the state police department. The Manipur government would also reward her with Rs 1 crore, the chief minister said. Chanu won the silver medal in the 49 kg category. She will hold the designation of Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports), Singh said.

The Manipur government has also decided to establish a world-class weightlifting academy in the state soon, informed Singh.

Judoka L Sushila Devi will also be promoted from the rank of constable to sub-inspector, Singh said. All participants from Manipur who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics will be awarded Rs 25 lakh each.

There are least five athletes from Manipur representing India at the Tokyo Olympics. Among them are Chanu, Devi and boxer Mary Kom and a couple of hockey players.