Bhubaneswar: The Infocity police submitted a 400-page chargesheet Saturday with Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court in the death case of senior journalist Navin Das’s elder son Manish Anurag.

The chargesheet has been filed against three accused Amrit Biswal of Nayapalli, Mrutyunjay Mishra of Peonpada and Dinesh Kumar Mohapatra of Amlapada. They have been charged under the Sections 37 (A) (kidnapping or abduction for ransom), 302 (punishment for murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the source said.

As per the chargesheet, Manish’s friends Dinesh alias Litu, Mrutyunjay alias Muna and Amrit had killed him October 09, 2021.

“Autopsy, diatom and viscera reports have been included and as many as 17 witnesses have also been listed in the chargesheet in the murder that took place in October last year,” a senior official stated.

It is worth mentioning, the Commissionerate Police earlier arrested Amrit, Mrutyunjay and Dinesh October 16 last year on charges of Manish’s murder and for destroying evidences. While Mrutyunjay and Dinesh surrendered at Phulbani police station of Kandhamal district, Amrit was detained and later all of them were arrested.

Manish had gone along with Amrit, Mrutyunjay and Dinesh to South City Bar and Hotel in Patrapada locality where a heated altercation erupted between them over payment of bill. The three accused later attacked the former in an outburst of anger leading to his death.

The accused trio dumped Manish’s body in a pond with an intention to destroy the evidence. Manish was found floating in Namrakani pond at Patrapada area in the state capital October 10, 2021. Tomando police, Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash and a scientific team had reached the spot and launched a detailed probe into the incident.

Police had sent Manish’s body to AIIMS in Bhubaneswar for post-mortem. Subsequently, the Commissionerate Police sealed the South City Bar during probe into the case and for violating Covid-19 norms.

However, the post-mortem report revealed that Manish lost his life due to asphyxiation and no external injuries were found on his body.

