New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Saturday filed a defamation suit against Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari and some other BJP leaders.

The complaint was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for making false and defamatory statements in print, electronic and social media. The matter was mentioned before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal by Advocates BS Joon and Mohd Irshad.

The Court admitted the matter and posted it for hearing July 22. Apart from Manoj Tiwari, the complaint has also been filed against BJP Lok Sabha members Hans Raj Hans and Pravesh Verma, Delhi MLAs Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Vijender Gupta and BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana.

Sisodia has accused the BJP leaders of making false allegations against him. The BJP leaders had alleged that Manish Sisodia was involved in a Rs 2000 crore scam involving the construction of classrooms in government schools.