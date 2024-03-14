Mumbai: Actor Manoj Bajpayee’s latest feature film Bhaiyya Ji will be released in theatres May 24, the makers announced Thursday.

Also starring Suvinder Vicky of Kohrra fame, the movie is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, who had earlier helmed Bajpayee’s 2023 critical hit Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

The makers launched the film’s first look on social media.

“He has arrived. #BhaiyyaJi in cinemas on 24th May,” Bajpayee captioned the post on Instagram.

Written by Deepak Kingrani, Bhaiyya Ji is presented by Bajpayee, Bhanushali Studios Limited and SSO Productions in association with Aurega Studios.

The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar.