Mumbai: Lyricist and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir is currently judging Indian Idol 12 with Anu Malik.

During the show, Manoj made a factual error on late actor Shammi Kapoor’s personal life and later apologised for the same.

In an episode, Manoj touched upon Shammi and his relationship with his late wife and actress Geeta Baali.

Sharing an anecdote about Shammi Kapoor, Manoj said that once Shammi applied Geeta’s lipstick to the parting between her hair in place of vermillion to consummate their marriage. After talking about the anecdote, Manoj laid emphasis on the fact that Shammi never got married after Geeta’s death, but the reality is different. In 1969, four years after the death of Geeta, he married Neela Devi Gohil. Their marriage lasted until Neela’s death in 2011.

The screenwriter took to Twitter and wrote, “Like all you lovely people out there, I am a die-hard Hindi cinema fan too. Sometimes fan do commit mistakes unintentionally. I apologize about a factual error in today’s Indian idol episode. Shammi ji married Neila Devi after the untimely demise of Geeta Bali Ji. @SonyTV (sic).”

The shooting of this Sony TV reality show has now shifted from Mumbai to Daman due to COVID, the judges of the show Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani will not be seen in the upcoming four episodes as they have not accompanied the screw.