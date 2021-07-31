Puri: The body of a man was found floating in Kanasa main canal under Pipili police limits of Puri district Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Laxmidhar Sahu from Tala Sahi area in Nuapada village.

According to a source, some villagers from Gobardhanpur first spotted the body in the morning. They immediately informed other villagers and police.

Later, a team from Pipili police station reached the spot and recovered the body. After a preliminary probe, they sent the body for postmortem.

During the inquest, cut injuries were found throughout the body.

While the injury marks on the body led the people to believe that he was murdered somewhere else and dumped in the canal, police said they were probing from all possible angles. They said the postmortem report will help ascertain the cause of death.

A detailed investigation is underway, it was learnt.

PNN