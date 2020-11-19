Choudwar: Police Thursday recovered the decomposed body of a man, aged about 50, wrapped in a polythene sheet. The body was recovered from Tangi-Kapilas roadside near Badakusunupur village under Karanji panchayat in Choudwar police limits of Cuttack district.

The body is yet to be identified, police said, adding that he might have been murdered somewhere else and that the body was dumped near Badakusunupur village.

According to a source, local people travelling on Tangi-Kapilas road Thursday morning found the polythene packet after trying to identify the source of a foul smell. They immediately informed Choudwar police about the incident. Later, police IIC Biranchi Narayan Pati along with a team reached the spot.

As the packet was unwrapped, the police found a decomposed body with hands and legs tied inside it. The police’s preliminary investigation suggested that after murdering him somewhere else, the miscreants had dumped the fully wrapped up body by the roadside.

When contacted, IIC Pati said they have started an investigation with the help of forensic team and sniffer dog. “We hope the postmortem report will provide us a lead to solve the case,” he added.

PNN