Haridwar: At least six people have been killed in a stampede that broke out at the Mansa Devi Temple in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar early Sunday, SSP Pramendra Singh Dobal confirmed.

The incident occurred due to overcrowding in the temple premises as thousands of devotees thronged the sacred site during the ongoing holy month of Shravan.

Eyewitnesses reported chaos as people began pushing each other while waiting in queues, resulting in panic and a sudden rush.

Rescue and relief operations were swiftly initiated. Medical teams and ambulances reached the site promptly, and the injured were transported to nearby hospitals for immediate treatment.

Authorities confirmed that relief work is still underway, and the situation is being closely monitored.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his sorrow over the incident.

CM Dhami said that rescue and relief operations are ongoing, and he is closely monitoring the situation.

“Extremely distressing news has been received about a stampede breaking out at the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar. Uttarakhand SDRF, local police, and other rescue teams have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations,” he said in a post on X.

“I am in constant contact with the local administration regarding this matter, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to Mata Rani for the safety of all the devotees,” he added.

Further details regarding the incident are still awaited as authorities continue to assess the situation.

Every year, Haridwar sees a massive influx of pilgrims during the month of Shravan, especially at the revered Har Ki Pauri and Mansa Devi Temple.

This year, however, the situation turned grim due to an overwhelming crowd, triggering a stampede that has once again spotlighted the issue of crowd management at religious gatherings.

This tragic incident adds to the growing number of stampedes that have occurred across India this year. So far, over 50 people have lost their lives in similar incidents at religious sites, railway stations, and public events.

IANS