Koraput: Security has been beefed up in Maoist-hit Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada districts in the southern part of Odisha for Republic Day celebrations Friday, officials said.

The increased vigilance is primarily attributed to perceived threats from Maoist rebels in the region, they said.

Even though there have been no warnings from intelligence agencies, recent incidents have fueled concerns among security forces. In the past month, Maoist explosives were recovered from a forested area along the Koraput-Malkangiri and Andhra Pradesh border, specifically under Machkund police limits in Koraput district, they said.

Additionally, a substantial cache of Maoist explosives was unearthed in a forested area in Kalimela, Malkangiri district.

“During and ahead of Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations, the anti-nationalist forces try to perpetrate violence. That’s the chief reason why we have beefed up our anti-Naxalite operations across the district, especially in those areas where the Maoists have a strong presence,” said DIG (south-western range) Charan Singh Meena.

According to police, a three-tier security arrangement has been implemented with additional forces, including special operation group (SOG), BSF and Odisha police deployed in vulnerable areas across Malkangiri and Koraput districts.

“In addition to the routine anti-Naxal exercise, extra precautionary measures have been taken to ensure comprehensive security. Police are ready to defeat any form of design… Presently, the overall situation is under control,” said SP (Malkangiri) Nitesh Wadhwani.

According to the SP, additional measures, including enhanced vigilance at all five inter-state checkpoints, have been implemented. Wireless CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor and prevent the potential infiltration of anti-social elements into the district.

