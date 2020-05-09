Nuapada: In a joint operation, SOG and DVF commandoes have busted a Maoist camp in Patdhara reserve forest under Boden police limits of Nuapada district, police SP Vinit Agrawal Saturday said.

According to Agrawal, an anti-Maoist operation was launched May 6 based on intelligence inputs and combing operating was going on in the area. The camp was sighted at about 11:45am May 7 and the security personnel engaged the ultras.

After exchanging 25 to 30 rounds of fire, the red rebels abandoned the camp and retreated deeper into the forest.

Various daily need articles and Mao literature were seized from the camp, police SP Agrawal said.

Nuapada police said that there were about six to seven Maoists at the camp.

PNN