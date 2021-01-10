Malkangiri: Security forces have busted a Maoist hideout in Handikhal forest under Chitrakonda block of Malkangiri district, a district police official Sunday said.

Based on specific information, an operation was launched by the Border Security Force (BSF) at Handikhal forest under the block. The forces seized a landmine, grenades and other ammunition in the raid.

A landmine weighing 5 kilograms kept inside a drum was also recovered by the security forces. This apart, Maoist uniforms, articles, some other explosive items and walkie-talkie sets were seized from the spot.

Later, a bomb disposal squad was sent to the spot to defuse the landmine.

The jawans said that the seized explosives are suspected to belong to cadres of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee and was intended for use in subversive actions against civilians and security forces.

PNN