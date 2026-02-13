Rayagada: A Maoist poster was found near the Dumaguda bus stop under Baisingi panchayat in Rayagada. The poster was allegedly issued by the CPI (Maoist), sources said Friday.

According to sources, the poster stated that Sabyasachi Panda, Azad, Uday and Nikhil were never tribals and allegedly used tribals to carry out atrocities. The poster further claims that state secretary Meghjani, Dambai Majhi and the Maoist organisation are prepared to respond. It also carries the slogan “Lal Salam.”

The poster accuses a private industrial establishment of “exploiting people” in the KBK (Kalahandi-Balangir-Koraput) region and alleges that the government has remained silent, the sources added.

After receiving information, CRPF personnel reached the spot, seized the poster and launched an investigation. Officials said it will be clear after the probe who put up the poster and when. Considering the prevailing situation, additional CRPF personnel have been deployed in the area.

